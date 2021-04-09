Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,815. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.