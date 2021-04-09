VAT Group’s (VACNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of VACNY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.25. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

