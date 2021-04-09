VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $7,375.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.43 or 0.00016074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,047 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

