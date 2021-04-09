VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,344.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $9.38 or 0.00016098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $7,344.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00306817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.20 or 0.00762303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,775.00 or 1.00864896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.25 or 0.00753807 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,302 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.