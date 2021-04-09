Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Vedanta worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

