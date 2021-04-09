Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.48.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,564 shares of company stock worth $2,908,213 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $157.37 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

