Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 4.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $93,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

VEEV opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

