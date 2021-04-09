Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 43,681 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GBIO traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,524. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
