Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 43,681 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GBIO traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,524. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.