Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $53.37

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.37, but opened at $50.92. Veracyte shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 3,884 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Veracyte by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

