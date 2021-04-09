Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.50. 38,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.