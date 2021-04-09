Verge (XVG) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $728.91 million and $49.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00380493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002307 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,443,635,549 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

