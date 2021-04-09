Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 6.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.75. 4,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 934,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,575,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

