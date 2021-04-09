VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,538.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $1,538.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,408.63 or 0.99887872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00105234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001155 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,578,519 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars.

