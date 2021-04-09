VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of VeriSign worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $224,325,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VRSN stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

