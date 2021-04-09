Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $1,131,006.51 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,566. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $536,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

