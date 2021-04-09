Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 6.4%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 1,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 933,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

