Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.51 million and $592,510.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.28 or 0.03544861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00385838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.33 or 0.01084575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.46 or 0.00482944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00432512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00328687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,509,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

