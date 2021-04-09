Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.