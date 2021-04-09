VerusCoin Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $51.97 million and $10,091.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00301462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.95 or 0.00771001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.57 or 1.00349436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00747158 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,635,217 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

