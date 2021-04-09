Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $52.25 or 0.00088481 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $130.36 million and $14.90 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,969 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

