VestChain Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $60,464.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

