ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,349 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 991,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,607,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

