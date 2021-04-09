Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 40,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,567. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

