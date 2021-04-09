VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0467

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $12.16 million and $66,885.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

