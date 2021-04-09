Viberate Price Down 2.8% This Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $6.69 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.