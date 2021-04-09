Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

