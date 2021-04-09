Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.13. Approximately 19,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.