VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.20

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.20 and traded as high as $59.56. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,364 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

