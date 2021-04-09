Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTXPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Victrex has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

