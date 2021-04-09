VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.53 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002230 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $64.28 million and $5.53 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.