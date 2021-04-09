VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Tops $61.27 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

