Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Vidya has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $10.10 million and $1.29 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00053928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00618395 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040758 BTC.

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,400,630 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

