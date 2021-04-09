Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,648. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of -251.75 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 33.8% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 159,635 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

