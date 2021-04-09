Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,648. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of -251.75 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 33.8% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 159,635 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
