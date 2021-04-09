VINchain Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $351,559.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00620552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038824 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.