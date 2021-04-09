Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 57.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $22.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.