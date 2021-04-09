Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1,295.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

