VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VQSLF opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

