VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.22% from the company’s current price.
Shares of VQSLF opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
