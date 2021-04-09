Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

