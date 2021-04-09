Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 489,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,030. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,137.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

