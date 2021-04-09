Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 760 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.71. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

