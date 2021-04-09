Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,891 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.80 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

