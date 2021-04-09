Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Century Aluminum worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

