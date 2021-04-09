Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 240,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

ISBC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

