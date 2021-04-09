Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Hess stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.