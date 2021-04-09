Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE BYD opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.