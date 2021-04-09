Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.56 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

