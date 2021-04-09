Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

DOC stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

