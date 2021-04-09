Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 252,798 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 631,683 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

