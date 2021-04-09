Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,006 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

