Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 196,005 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,005 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

